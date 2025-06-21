Man of Steel stars set to reunite as Russell Crowe joins Henry Cavill in Highlander remake

As we await the new Superman, which will land in theaters in just a few weeks, Amazon, MGM Studios, and United Artists have revealed that the former Jor-El and Kal-El from Zack Snyder's Man of Steel will team up once more, only this time as legendary immortals in Chad Stahelski's Highlander remake. Variety reports that Crowe will be taking on the role of mentor to Cavill's titular hero, who teaches him how to live and fight for a life that won't end until someone lops his head off.

Retreading over the story from the 1986 classic, Highlander followed Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Scotsman from the 16th century, who learns he is among a select group scattered across the globe who all share the gift of immortality. This connection draws the immortals to one another, resulting in duels to the death, until only one remains. The original film (which had a legendary soundtrack from Queen) also starred Sean Connery as Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez, who teaches MacLeod how to fight in preparation against The Kurgan (a terrifying Clancy Brown), one of the most feared immortals who is out to get our hero.

It's another major update for the project that has been wandering around Hollywood for years, until it ended up in Stahelski's hands in 2016. The John Wick director confirmed back in May that filming was set to start later this year , promising that "in 2027 or 2028, you’ll be watching Highlander.”

DCEU fans will undoubtedly find some satisfaction in seeing their former Man of Steel stars on screen together, even if they lack the big, flaring S shields on their chests. Perhaps the most exciting aspect is whether Crowe will maintain his current track record from The Pope's Exorcist and Kraven the Hunter and adopt another intriguing accent for the character he'll portray here. Well, those immortals do get around, you know.

For now, though, with regards to the DC universe that is just starting to ramp up again, all fresh and new, check out every movie and TV show planned with an all-new Superman here.