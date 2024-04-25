Zack Snyder reveals his next project for Netflix is his Norse mythology TV show

Zack Snyder has revealed the first look at his next Netflix project – and it's his animated TV show about Norse mythology.

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver was only just released on the streamer, and it's currently Netflix's number one movie worldwide.

"We fear no Gods! Coming to Netflix this fall, my new animated series TWILIGHT OF THE GODS," Snyder wrote on Twitter, accompanying a picture from the animated show. See it below.

We fear no Gods! Coming to Netflix this fall, my new animated series TWILIGHT OF THE GODS. pic.twitter.com/40yLuIUpKcApril 24, 2024

"It's basically this: there's a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married," Snyder told Collider of the show last year. "An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride to be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge. She enlists a cast of characters – a seer, a dwarf – and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it's a revenge story. Sigrid is this beautiful, very Scandinavian kind of cold but passionate character that I’ve really enjoyed working through and with because she’s just so cool. Sylvia Hoeks voices her."

The cast for the show was announced way back in 2021, and it includes Stuart Martin (Army of Thieves), Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor), Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead), and Corey Stoll (Ant-Man).

As for Snyder's next movie, that's currently a mystery. "I really wanted to do something that's not a visual effects extravaganza, just because I'd like to just do something a little grounded," the director told us. "Horse Latitudes is a perfect example of that, it's much more just like a movie we can go film. I know that sounds, like, 'Isn't that every movie?' But a movie like this [Rebel Moon], there's nothing for free. There's nothing to film unless you build it. So, it'd be nice to not have to do that."

