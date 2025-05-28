Cult director of unreleased Michael Fassbender and Arnold Schwarzenegger movie announces next project: a "fantasy punk" film that's a "crazy mishmash" of Star Wars, Mad Max, and Lord of the Rings

With cult director David Sandberg's last movie – Kung Fury 2, starring Michael Fassbender and Arnold Schwarzenegger – still in limbo due to ongoing legal issues, the Swedish filmmaker now has another project in development, and it sounds suitably bonkers.

"It’s a really fun, really rich world with a lot of funny characters. It’s tonally similar to Kung Fury," Sandberg told Variety of the movie, which is being billed as a "fantasy punk" film blending action, comedy, and sci-fi.

"It’s such a crazy mishmash of stuff. There’s no movie that I can think of that’s exactly like it," he continued. "But yeah, it’s like He-Man mixed with Star Wars and Lord of the Rings and Mad Max and also Ninja Turtles… but it’s definitely gonna feel super different, I think, from anything."

Per Variety, the movie will follow a character called Dragonlord (who will be played by Sandberg). He's "a treasure-obsessed hunter whose best friend is a Tyrannosaurus Rex called Blaze Falcon. Rather than hunt for yet more treasure, however, Blaze just wants to hang out and play video games, but when he’s kidnapped by the evil Dreadmancer, Dragonlord must pull together an Avengers-like team of bonkers heroes to save his dino buddy."

Sandberg made his film debut with Kung Fury in 2015, a crowdfunded action-comedy short set in the '80s that premiered at Cannes. A feature-length sequel was announced in 2016, with Fassbender and Schwarzenegger joining the cast in 2018 and filming taking place in 2019. The movie is complete, but its release has been delayed indefinitely due to legal issues involving investors.

Dragonlord doesn't have a release date yet. In the meantime, check out our guide to the biggest upcoming movies still to come in 2025.