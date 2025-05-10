Michael Fassbender and Arnold Schwarzenegger help kill Nazis in leaked Kung Fury sizzle reel

If your weekend was lacking intense action awesomeness then worry not, as out of space and time comes legendary cop and rock star, Kung Fury, who has returned from the annals of YouTube absurdity with a leaked sizzle reel for Kung Fury 2 aka Kung Fury: The Movie aka the best god damn thing you've ever seen in your boring little life maybe. Making his debut in 2015 , Kung Fury was a Swedish short movie that exploded onto the scene by way of its titular hero (played by writer and director David Sandberg), who was tasked with saving Miami from the worst criminal of all time – Hitler. Along the way he fights Nazis, ninjas and werewolves and assembles a team known as the Thundercops, comprised of a real T-rex, TriceraCop, Hackerman and Barbarianna.

The short spread like wildfire thanks to its neon-lit nostalgia of '80s movies and stupendously cheesy one-liners, and in 2018, it was confirmed that a feature film was being made starring Michael Fassbender and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Problems struck Kung Fury's next big case, though, when a lawsuit was filed against one of the film's investors, Creasun. According to the suit, the company owed $10 million to go to the production, which never came to pass. With nothing ever coming from the suit, there was seemingly no chance of seeing Kung Fury's return – until now…

Kung Fury 2 LEAKED Sizzle Reel - YouTube Watch On

Now, a brand new sizzle reel has leaked online showing the return of Kung Fury, along with his mustache-wielding, mullet-flicking, cigar-chewing partner, Colt Magnum, played by two-time Oscar nominee, Michael Fassbender. There's also an appearance by Arnold Schwarzenegger as The President and a puppy-saving David Hasselhoff as the Hoff 9000. Watch it immediately and finally see what your life was missing.

According to Sandberg himself, the footage was released from an unknown source, to which the creator reacted bittersweetly. In a statement to Variety , Sandberg said, “This was an internal promo video that was never supposed to be seen by the public. I feel bad because it contains a bunch of plot points and temp VFX,” Sandberg explained, referring to the plot twist to end all plot twists that we're not even going to mention here. “I hope at least people can see the passion that we poured into the movie, the world deserves to see it as it was meant to be seen. This movie has been held hostage for the past 5 years, but I promise to keep fighting for it and make sure this film gets the chance it truly deserves.”

We can only keep our fingers and gunchucks crossed that Kung Fury does return, hopefully while riding a dinosaur to a killer synth score. In the meantime, take a look at our list of the best '80s action movies ever made that all secretly wish they were Kung Fury.