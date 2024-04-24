Zack Snyder's new movie may have a low Rotten Tomatoes score, but it's Netflix's number one movie

Zack Snyder's latest movie, Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, is proving incredibly popular on Netflix.

The film has a Rotten Tomatoes critic score of just 15%, but that doesn't seem to be stopping viewers from checking it out. At the moment, the movie is Netflix's number one movie worldwide. Plus, Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire has also made its way back into the top 10, currently sitting at the third most popular movie on the streamer.

The Scargiver picks up in the aftermath of A Child of Fire, with Sofia Boutella's Kora and her allies helping to train the peaceful farmers of Veldt for a showdown with the brutal Imperium.

There are also two longer director's cuts on the way, too, which will be rated R – and, though nothing is confirmed just yet, The Scargiver leaves the door open for future movies in the series.

"We definitely have a story in mind, if we were to go forward," Snyder told us recently. "We're waiting to have the totality of these movies come out, including the director's cut . I'm probably going to make this other little small movie in the meantime, and before we decide what to do with more Rebel Moon movies. But yeah, excited to make more Rebel Moon movies, if that was in the offing."

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver is streaming on Netflix now. You can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix movies to watch now – and for more on Rebel Moon, check out: