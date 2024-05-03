Walmart actually has cheaper Nintendo Switch deals than Amazon’s Gaming Week sale

Amazon’s been handing out plenty of discounts as part of its Gaming Week sale, but Nintendo Switch deals seem to be suffering. There just aren’t any major discounts on games for Ninty’s handheld - and the savings that are there… are already being beaten by Walmart.

That’s why I always recommend shopping around between retailers - especially when one is making a big dance about its savings. You’ll find a number of Nintendo Switch games considerably cheaper at Walmart this week. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is now $44.99, down from $59.99, whereas Amazon is still stuck at $49.99. Not only that, but The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is nearly $20 off at Walmart, sitting at just $50.59 - whereas Amazon remains $5 more expensive at $55.49.

While Amazon’s gaming sale is looking particularly strong from a hardware standpoint, then, Walmart still has the edge on software - especially for Nintendo Switch. Not only that, but many of these prices are actually the cheapest I’ve seen - often they’re new record lows. You’ll find three of these top picks just below and plenty more Nintendo Switch deals further down the page.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder | $59.99 $44.99 at Walmart

Save $15 - Super Mario Bros. Wonder is a newer release, but we still wouldn’t expect to see if move past $50 this quickly. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on the platformer yet, with Walmart only ever previously dropping to $47.99 (and that was only recently). Buy it if: ✅ You enjoy classic Mario action

✅ You want more multiplayer games

✅ You like playing with new mechanics Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a 3D Mario game

❌ You don’t enjoy more precise platforming Price Check: Amazon: $49.98 | Best Buy: $59.99



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | $69.99 $50.95 at Walmart

Save $19 - Walmart is $5 cheaper on Tears of the Kingdom right now - impressive considering this is a near-$20 saving. These open world Zelda games don’t drop their prices too often, so this is a must-see. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed Breath of the Wild

✅ You like open world experiences

✅ You’ve got plenty of time to invest Don’t buy it if: ❌ You prefer classic Zelda gameplay

❌ You haven’t played Breath of the Wild yet Price Check: Amazon: $55.49 | Best Buy: $69.99



Mario vs Donkey Kong | $49.99 $44.99 at Walmart

Save $5 - It’s a smaller saving, but I’ve never seen this 2024 release drop below $49 before today. That makes it an excellent pick up for any fans of the original title - especially those looking for multiplayer opportunities. Buy it if: ✅ You like puzzle-style gameplay

✅ You enjoyed the original version

✅ You want a more casual experience Don’t buy it if: ❌ You’re expecting classic platformer action Price Check: Amazon: $49.03 | Best Buy: $49.99



