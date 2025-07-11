I've just discovered that there is a D&D cocktail book, and it's given me a terrible idea

D&D night is one of the best things about my week, but you know what it's missing? Themed, in-universe cocktails. I don't know about you, but that sounds like a nat-20 idea to me.

Did I initially latch on to this idea because the cocktail book in question has a punny name? Yes. "Puncheons & Flagons" is an inspired title, and I'll hear nothing to the contrary. Did I then fully commit to the bit because these D&D drinks (pulled from across the Forgotten Realms and its best-known locations, like Baldur's Gate) sound delicious? You bet your ass I did. I'm already daydreaming about how much better my next Curse of Strahd session would be with a glass of 'Inkpot Negroni' from the fortress library of Candlekeep would be.



As luck would have it, this very D&D cocktail book (which is officially licensed, by the way) has been reduced to just $11.88 at Amazon instead of $29.99 as part of this year's Prime Day deals. Here, take a look for yourself.

Puncheons and Flagons: The Official Dungeons & Dragons Cocktail Book | $29.99 $11.88 at Amazon

Save $18 - Thanks to a pretty mega 60% saving, this official recipe book has tumbled all the way down to a record low price. Before now, the cheapest it'd been was $12.51. The average cost is also in the vicinity of $18-19, making this a whole lot better value than the norm.



Buy it if:

✅ You love to go all in on D&D night

✅ You want to give your DM a nice surprise



Don't buy it if:

❌ You'd rather get the D&D cookbook instead



UK price:

⭐ £25 £19.05 at Amazon

Something I adore about cook/cocktail books like this is that they have loads of sumptuous in-universe photography and total dedication to seeing the idea through. That means the contents page is actually a series of drink shelves like those at a tavern with different, themed bottles with proper labels and a suitably old-timey feel. I'm particularly fond of the "Exquisite Rarities from One-Eyed Jax in Luskan" that looks like a maritime bottle sealed with a jade gem, for instance.

Each type of drink - be it gin, rum, vodka, whiskey, or one of many others - is grouped together in a themed chapter, too. As a case in point, the rum section is supposedly from the Low Lantern Tavern in Baldur's Gate... which just makes sense, because Baldur's Gate is known for piracy and being a bolt-hole from high seas shenanigans.

Suffice to say, I'm sold. If you are too, I'd probably hurry to checkout sooner than later. Prime Day is slowly wrapping up, and many deals I've been tracking are fading away.

