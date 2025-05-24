These Memorial Day savings are helping ease the pain of Nintendo Switch 2 game prices, and I'm here for it

The Nintendo Switch 2 is right around the corner, so I wouldn't blame you for not wanting to peek at the best Memorial Day Nintendo Switch game deals this year. That said, the new handhelds' backwards compatibility means you can not only save some cash on not just the best Nintendo Switch accessories, but some of the top OG console games too.

Right now, you can grab Super Mario Party Jamboree for just $44.99 at Amazon's Woot, saving you 25% of its MSRP of $59.99. Not only is this deal great for anyone still finishing off their Switch game library, but picking up this Switch version and pre-ordering the $19.99 Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Upgrade Pack is still cheaper than going with the Switch 2 release. Sure, you miss out on adding a new shiny Switch 2 box for your shelf, but that's a worthy sacrifice if it means getting a Switch 2 game without breaking the bank.

Super Mario Party Jamboree | $59.99 $44.99 at WootSave $15 - This Super Mario Party Jamboree deal doesn't just save you $15 off the game's $59.99 MSRP. You can save a further $15 for your Switch 2 by sticking to this original Switch version of the game, and buying the $19.99 upgrade pack separately, over the packaged Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV Switch 2 release.



Buy it if: ✅ You want to play the new party boards and mini-games

✅ You adore the Mario Party series

✅ You want a local 4-player Switch game Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the Switch 2 version

❌ You want to keep your friendships intact

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | £59.99 $51.99 at Walmart

Save £7 - If you haven't yet dived into the world of Tears of the Kingdom, right now it's down to just $51.99 at Walmart on the lead up to Memorial Day. The original Switch game has been cheaper in the past, but if you're a paying NSO+ Expansion Pack member, you can grab the Switch 2 upgrade pack for no additional cost and save more cash when it comes to your new Switch 2 game library.



Buy it if: ✅ You played Breath of the Wild

✅ You prefer open-world Zelda gameplay

✅ You're a NSO+ Expansion Pack member Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer old-school Zelda mechanics

❌ You'd prefer the physical Switch 2 version

Should you buy original Nintendo Switch games in 2025?

I'm a physical game fan, so whenever the latest console drops, I'm most excited to make space on my shelves for the shiny new game boxes, and it's no different when it comes to the Nintendo Switch 2. That being said, with the pricey Switch 2 game prices the way that they are, saving any extra cash I can while still getting access to the latest games, and Switch to Switch 2 game upgrades, is far more important.



If you're in the same boat, there are a few ways you can save money on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games. Naturally, you can just keep an eye out for any deals and discounts on Switch 2 games, but that might take a while. The other method relies on the console's backwards compatibility by picking up older original Switch games. Most of the older Switch family of handhelds' library is compatible with the upcoming handheld (with some exceptions), so it's a lot easier to find them with some juicy savings.



For example, yes, Super Mario Jamboree is making its way to the Switch 2 on July 24 with Super Mario Party Jamboree - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV, but it has an MSRP of $79.99. Instead, you could grab the original Switch version of the game, like the version part of this Woot deal for $44.99, and pre-order the upgrade pack for $19.99 at Best Buy, which gives you access to the Switch 2 version, for a combined total of $64.98 - $15 less than opting for the Switch 2 copy.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

Again, if you aren't too fussed about having a Switch 2 game on your shelf at all, you can also save money by grabbing the Switch versions of the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild and its sequel, Tears of the Kingdom. The latter is also seeing a saving of its own on the lead up to Memorial Day, at just $51.99 at Walmart. While it has been cheaper in the past, you can save money on the Switch 2 version by grabbing it now and the upgrade pack later on.



If you already happen to be an active paying Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber, the Switch 2 upgrade packs for both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom are available at no additional cost to you. Which is an incredible deal if you consider the Switch 2 versions have MSRPs of $69 and $79, respectively.



Of course, if you aren't planning to get a Switch 2, picking up discounted Switch games is still a valid choice. With Nintendo's pricing the way that it is, it's doubtful original Switch games will get dramatically more affordable the longer we get into the Switch 2's lifespan, but there's zero shame in sticking to the older handheld if you don't have the budget for the latest Ninty hardware. And these Amazon Woot deals prove there's still a lot of value to be found in the Switch 2's predecessor.

