This last-minute Prime Day PC deal is perfect for turning your setup into a pink, cozy gaming paradise

The best Prime Day gaming deals will soon be nothing but a memory, and all those wonderfully discounted goodies will be back up to full price - which includes all the cute and cozy accessories I've spotted throughout the week.

If you don't quite have the time to browse through the trickles of adorable deals still left at Amazon, there's just one you need to know about. The Ditoo Retro Pixel Art speaker will inject your PC gaming setup with enough cuteness to last you a lifetime.

The TV-shaped device is down to $66.39 (was $79.99) at Amazon and can provide your cozy space with a 16 x 16 LED display for your favorite sprite art, play some games, and even hook up to Spotify to become a makeshift retro-inspired speaker.

Save $13 - The Divoom Ditoo isn't compatible with any of your favorite PC games, but this little retro speaker can display cute 16 x 16-sized pixel art of everything from your own custom-made designs to community-created sprite art through the Divoom app. The display also doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker, alarm clock, and comes decked out with some games too - and it's now $16 cheaper thanks to Prime Day. Buy it if: ✅ You want something cute for your desk

✅ You love the look and aesthetic of pixel art

✅ You want the perfect streaming display piece Don't buy it if: ❌ You want the best speaker quality

Let's get this out of the way: the Divoom Ditoo has nothing to do with PC gaming. It can't hook up to your Steam account, and it's not going to turn you into an e-sports pro like the best gaming keyboards out there. What it can do is make your desk sickeningly cute and the envy of your friends - and I'm saying that from experience.

Even when it's not turned on, the Divoom Ditto exudes cuteness. It's retro-TV design, stunning pastel pink colorway, and six key controls make it look like a gaming PC intended for Barbie. I wish that were a real thing, but this little gadget is even cooler than the prospect of a working mini Barbie PC. By hooking the display up to the Divoom app, you can play a myriad of sprite art, animated and static, of everything you can imagine.

My Divoom Ditoo's gallery is made of saved community animations by the very talented Ditoo community of everything from Kirby dancing, to the classic SEGA logo, to my favorite Undertale and Deltarune characters. Most of the time, I charge the speaker via its USB-C port and just have these playing throughout the day to give my setup that extra sprinkle of adorableness.

(Image credit: Future/Rosalie Newcombe)

It doesn't just display art, but you can use the RGB-lit up keyboard keys to toggle through its built-in games, or set it up as a Bluetooth speaker - because why not. It doesn't provide the best sound in the world, but the fact this little gadget doubles up as a display, retro handheld of sorts, and a speaker makes it even more charming.

Amazon might insist that it's normally priced at $69.98, but it actually has an MSRP of $79.99. That's still a big ask for such a niche little PC desk accessory, which is why I'm shouting this $13 Prime Day discount to the heavens while I still can. If you love all things cute and cozy, you owe your PC setup a Divoom Ditoo.

