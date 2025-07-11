Time is almost up on my favorite Prime Day board game deals, so prioritize these 5 before they vanish

I know it sounds very dramatic, but time really is running out on excellent Prime Day board game deals. The GamesRadar+ team and I have been tracking the sale since it began earlier this week, and I've already seen plenty of discounts evaporate long before today.

That's pretty typical for Prime Day board game deals on the whole, and it's not unusual for prices go back to normal before the Amazon event is even done. With that in mind, I've gathered up five of the best offers that are still live... and that you absolutely need to see. As an example, you can currently save an impressive 52% on the incredibly popular team game with a twist, Mysterium; it's $26.49 at Amazon rather than the full $55.

These aren't any old discounts either. A few of my (and my colleagues') all-time favorite games are at bargain prices right now, and they rarely dip so low in cost. A couple are contenders for our list of the best board games too, so the value is even stronger.

Because I'm not sure how much longer they'll last, here are my top five picks from 2025's Prime Day board game deals.

1. Mysterium | $54.99 $26.49 at Amazon

Save $28 - This spooky team game is incredibly popular within the tabletop community for a reason, and I quickly fell in love with its unique mechanics after trying it with my friends. Price cuts of this magnitude are rare for Mysterium, and the average cost is anywhere north of $40, so nearly $30 off is exceptional bang for buck.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a clever, social team game

✅ You like a dash of spookiness in your games



Don't buy it if:

❌ You aren't a fan of complex games



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $27.99



UK price:

⭐ £39.99 £27.99 at Zatu

2. Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nubar | $120 $40.56 at Amazon

Save $80 - I aprpeciate that Amazon is showing the 'was' price as $42 or thereabouts, but that simply isn't true. The MSRP of this excellent co-op game is actually $120, and most of the previous price cuts only took it to around $60. With that in mind, this is a total steal on one of my favorite team games.



Buy it if:

✅ You're in a Jurassic Park mood after Rebirth

✅ You want a compelling team game



Don't buy it if:

❌ You can't commit to a full campaign



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $49.99



UK price:

⭐ £99.99 £52.24 at Amazon

3. Pandemic Legacy: Season Zero | $79.99 $61.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - Although I have a lot of love for the original Pandemic (it's one of my all-time favorite games), this Cold War-themed version may just be better. As a 'Legacy' game, it tracks your progress across multiple sessions for a more immersive story. Yes, it was cheaper a bit earlier this week. But that's still a great offer in this year's Prime Day board game deals, and one I can't imagine will last much longer.



Buy it if:

✅ You a deeper tabletop experience

✅ You loved OG Pandemic



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't want a long-running game



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $71.99



UK price:

⭐ £79.99 £46.95 at Zatu

4. Codenames | $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This has become a modern party classic over the past several years, and I'd say it's the kind of game everyone should have on their shelf. While this isn't a record low price, it's certainly much better than the average cost of $19 or thereabouts.



Buy it if:

✅ You want a party game for everyone

✅ You want something everyone can get involved in



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want something more strategic



Price check:

💲 Walmart | $19.94



UK price:

⭐ £19.95 £16.95 at Amazon

5. Nemesis | $149.99 $112.49 at Amazon

Save $37 - If you want the ultimate horror game, a great co-op experience, and plenty of backstabbing, you need to check out Nemesis (which we gave a full five stars in our Nemesis review). It's normally between $122 and $125 on average, so that's a rather tasty Prime Day board game deal by any metric.



Buy it if:

✅ You love horror and team games

✅ Alien is one of your fav movies



Don't buy it if:

❌ You don't like being scared in games



Price check:

💲 Miniature Market | $119.99



UK price:

⭐ £125 £99.95 at Magic Madhouse

