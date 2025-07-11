Your friends hate your headset mic quality, and they asked me to tell you about this last-minute Prime Day quick-fix

There's a common misconception out there among gamers, and it's that you only need an external microphone if you're trying to become the next Twitch-streaming superstar. I promise you that isn't the case. Microphones on gaming headsets are a lot better than they used to be, but they really aren't that great. In my opinion, one of the best microphones for streaming and gaming is a worthy investment for anyone who maintains their friendships over gaming hangouts and Discord calls.

Now, I understand your concerns. If you've spent over a hundred dollars on a gaming headset already, a separate investment in a microphone probably isn't going to be next on your list. But the USB microphone market has expanded, going a long way to make better sound quality more affordable. My favorite budget pick for any gamer? The Blue Yeti Nano, which you still have a few hours left to claim for $66.49 at Amazon thanks to Prime Day.

Blue Yeti Nano | $119 $66.49 at Amazon

Save $53 - All three colorways of the Yeti Nano are currently discounted, but the Blue version is especially cheap at $66.49. In fairness, even if this mic is getting older and goes on sale more frequently, $85 for the black or Grey versions still isn't a bad price to pay compared to similar USB mics on the shelves. Buy it if: ✅ You want better sound quality for talking to friends

✅ You're starting up a content creation channel Don't buy it if: ❌ You've already got an expensive headset with great mic quality UK: £74.99 at Amazon

(The Yeti Nano isn't discounted for UK shoppers, but the full-sized version is currently seeing a similar deal)

If you play on PC and talk with friends while playing on a regular basis, you'll probably understand the struggle of trying to balance the volume of different applications. If you're not going to be launching a YouTube or Twitch channel, I wouldn't necessarily recommend buying one of the best streaming mixers to help with Windows 11's audio shortcomings, but a microphone like the Blue Yeti Nano is going to be a handy tool. Especially if you use a wired headset, you're going to find things way easier. Thanks to real-time monitoring of your own voice and a handy volume dial, you'll be able to balance different audio sources way easier, and turn things down if they get a bit too loud all of a sudden.

For how affordable this is, its small footprint and excellent sound quality make it a bargain. It's not going to get in your way if you sit it on a desk, but if you want to invest in a boom arm, it's easy to fix it to one. Annoyingly, since it's a bit older, it connects via micro-USB as opposed to USB-C, but that's hardly a deal breaker when there's a cable in the box.

The fact this mic is a little older shouldn't deter you - it's the reason it's on the cheaper end of the scale. I fully believe, even years after it was released, that this is still one of the best USB microphones on the shelves. Sure, there are newer ones from SteelSeries, Razer, and Shure, but they all cost around $130, which is a lot to spend if you're not a content creator.

(Image credit: Future / Duncan Robertson)

I'd choose this over the newer version, which is the Logi G Yeti GX. For those who don't know, Blue, a very popular mic brand in the gaming space, was acquired by Logitech, which immediately folded the brand's products into its portfolio. The Yeti GX is the answer, but from using it, it's a more expensive version of the Yeti Nano in this deal, and although it adds a nice new design, it actually removes features like the headphone jack instead of adding new ones. For my money, the Yeti Nano is still the model to opt for.

If you are planning on doing some content creation, I'd absolutely recommend this if you're just starting out. The best gear for streaming can work out to a massive investment if you're not careful, and I used this cheaper alternative for years for my own YouTube content before I had access to review samples. It has amazing bass response and a generous pickup pattern, which makes it really versatile for lots of different creators.

If you are tempted to pick up the Yeti Nano for this price, I'd act quickly. Prime Day gaming deals officially end at midnight tonight, so there isn't long left to grab a few last-minute deals.

