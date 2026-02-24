Microphones this good seldom cost less than $100: Maono's wireless, XLR, USB hybrid mic is currently 35% off

Choosing the right microphone used to be a two-horse race. Do you need a pricier XLR option, or will a USB mic be enough for your content creation needs for now? But as short-form video content has taken over the internet, wireless mics are now becoming a more popular option and, suddenly, we creators have three families of microphones for streaming and gaming to choose from.

Maono is eliminating that choice. With its PD200W Hybrid mic, you can get all three connections in one simple plug-and-play option and, unlike some of the biggest brands that have tried to offer hybrid connection mics before, it doesn't cost an arm and a leg. In fact, its full price is the same as most basic USB-C-only microphones at $130. Somehow, it's even cheaper right now, with a price of $84.99 at Amazon.

Maono PD200W Hybrid Mic | $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - With such an affordable price for this kind of versatility already, I didn't expect to see dips below $100 for this mic for a while. Considering it only launched late in 2025, this is an excellent deal for such a young product. UK: £129.99 at Amazon

Live streaming gear for gamers usually demands a high price if you want that kind of versatility. Let me prove it. The Rode PodMic USB, which offers USB-C and XLR capabilities, costs $209 at full price. The Shure MV7+, which offers the same two connections, is all the way up at $299, so for Maono to come in offering another connection on top of that at a much lower price is astoundingly consumer-friendly.

Now, I know what you're thinking. Rode, Shure - these are giants of the microphone world, so there's no way that the PD200W can match them in terms of sound quality. Honestly? These rival mics have a lot of depth for the fringe 1% of content creators who care that much about what's picking up their voice, but for the majority of streamers and podcasters, I think they'd have real trouble distinguishing the Maono Hybrid mic from more expensive options.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

What's maybe most impressive is that Maono's quality doesn't dip out when you change connection modes.

As you'll hear from Alex's mic test sample, the quality is practically identical between USB, Wireless, and XLR. In fact, it's maybe even more consistent here than the Shure MV7+, as you can hear in this sample:

Now, keep in mind, Maono's mic is monumentally cheaper - and while Shure's might edge it out in terms of quality overall, that is probably due to a slightly larger capsule and those MotivMix settings coming in.

But either way, there's not a massive difference between them. Maono's microphone is very, very impressive for the price - especially right now while it's discounted.

(Image credit: Future / Alex Berry)

Despite their prices, I usually feel more comfortable recommending the dual connection mics like the Shure MV7+ and the Rode PodMic USB to beginners since they can provide you with some futureproofing. An XLR mic might offer better sound, but it requires one of the best streaming mixers to do its job. That's just one more purchase when you're starting out, and it isn't ideal.

A USB mic that can graduate as and when you see fit is really good value for money. But Maono is undercutting so strongly in that regard. Not only do you have that option to graduate, but you have the freedom to record anywhere in the same way you would with a tiny wireless mic like the Rode Wireless Go Gen 3.

All that, and it's more affordable than Shure's USB mic designed for gamers (the Shure MV6), which is $169? I think I know which mic I'd choose if I were getting started with content creation today.