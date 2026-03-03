Two years later, Shure is relaunching its XLR-USB converter as a fully fledged digital audio interface, and content creators should take note

Choosing an XLR microphone usually means spending extra money on a pricey streaming mixer or audio interface that takes up room on your desk and dictates your PC's audio controls. Not everyone wants a physical mixer that might actually overcomplicate things for you, especially if you tend to make your content on the go. But where do you turn if you still want the quality of an XLR microphone?

For two years now, the simplest solution has been a small USB to XLR converter, like Shure's MVX2U. This takes the XLR connection from your mic, feeds it into a tiny interface with no physical faders, buttons, or complications, and lets you plug into whatever device you like via USB-C. That device has been getting smaller updates since launch, but Shure is now refreshing it as a fully digital audio interface with even more functionality for the same price tag.

Shure MVX2U Gen 2 Digital Audio Interface | $139 at Shure

As a refreshed product with more functionality, it's nice that the Shure MVX2U Gen 2 is launching to the same price as the original. You'll get the XLR-USB converter here, as well as a one-meter USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. UK: £139 at Shure

The Shure MVX2U doesn't exactly look distinct from the original model - in fact, in physical size and dimensions, it looks exactly the same. You still have a 3.5mm headphone jack for live monitoring, and the USB-C port for tethering to a phone, laptop, or PC.