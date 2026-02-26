Does using a VPN actually reduce gaming lag?

The best gaming VPNs can help you get around geoblocked content, but in some scenarios, it can actually make lag ever-so-slightly better. However, it’s a double-edged sword - it can also make it worse, too.

We’ve been answering a few questions about VPN usage while gaming in recent weeks, and while using a VPN to play games slightly earlier is a mixed bag, one thing a service like one of our recommended options does give you is a more flexible connection.

Here’s when it’s best to use a VPN when gaming to minimize lag, and when you should leave the VPN off.

When a VPN can help with gaming lag

Sadly, there’s no right or wrong, one-size-fits-all answer to using a VPN while gaming. That’s essentially down to how well your ISP (Internet Service Provider) handles your traffic - and that of its other customers.

In peak usage hours, some ISPs will begin to throttle heavy usage, which can cause some issues if you’re playing online at that time. If that happens, using a VPN essentially means your usage doesn’t show up to your ISP, allowing you to sidestep that throttling.

Not all ISPs are made equal, either. If your game’s server is in, say, mainland Europe and you’re in the UK, your ISP could route your traffic directly - or tie itself in knots running via an extra stop along the way. It’s not always intentional, but using a VPN can help you ‘cut the corner’ somewhat, giving you a more direct route to the required server.

Finally, if your connection isn’t quite strong enough on its own, a VPN can help you strengthen to ease packet loss. Packet loss is where information doesn’t reach the end destination, and usually manifests in laggy, intermittent actions in games.

When a VPN can’t help with gaming lag

Because a VPN routes your connection via an alternative location, you have to account for information being sent to another stop on its way to its end destination, thus increasing latency. In the example above, you’ll no doubt want your UK-based traffic to go straight to the European server, but if you’re using a VPN that’s sending your connection to, say, the USA, you’ll naturally see larger lag spikes.

Thankfully, VPN services like the ones we’ve recommended below can let you select a server location of your choosing, so you can ensure you’re at least in the right ballpark. Just keep in mind that encrypting your data, then decrypting it, during an online game can add additional delay to data.

You can also use Split Tunneling to help with performance. Set up via your VPN of choice’s app, this can send certain applications via a VPN, and others through your ISP. That would mean your standard web-browsing, Spotify-streaming, email checking traffic could go via the usual channels, while your Counter-Strike 2 match goes more directly to a server.

Whether you’re using a VPN for gaming or not, don’t forget that subscribing to a VPN service will give you access to additional privacy and geo-unblocking on other devices like your phone, laptop, and more.

GamesRadar+'s VPN recommendations

Here are three of the finest VPNs around in 2026.

NordVPN NordVPN is a fantastic all-around VPN, offering a swift and secure connection as well as gamer-centric features like remote LAN connectivity.

Surfshark Surfshark’s big draw is that you can pay for a membership and use it on an unlimited number of devices. It also starts at just $2.29 per month on a two-year plan, which makes it pretty affordable, too.

ExpressVPN ExpressVPN’s new pricing means a two-year plan can be yours for as low as $3.49 per month. That gives you VPN access on up to 10 devices, but you can pay for more and get bonus features, too.

Disclaimer We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Looking for something to watch? We're also rounding up all the latest Hulu free trials and Peacock TV prices.