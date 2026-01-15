Nvidia DLSS 4.5 reaches all RTX GPUs today, and that includes my hissing RTX 3070 laptop

It's technically a day late, but Nvidia is now rolling out DLSS 4.5 to RTX graphics cards. Yes, that's right, it's not just the 50-series getting this update, as everything from 2018 rigs to my RTX 3070 laptop that makes concerning cries for help whenever I open too many Chrome tabs is getting the AI upscaling suite.

Announced during CES 2026, the update should now be available to more than just the best graphics cards of today in the Nvidia App. What I'm saying is that as long as you've got an "RTX" GPU, you should now be able to tap into AI upscaling that will attempt to improve lighting, texture edges, and motion clarity. Just keep in mind that while you're technically getting access to "DLSS 4.5 Super Resolution," that doesn't include fps-boosting features like Fram