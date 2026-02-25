Resident Evil Requiem ray tracing wasn't really on my mind, but Nvidia DLSS Ray Reconstruction has helped heeb my jeebs

As a horror game veteran, I was fully aware that Resident Evil Requiem would rely on lighting. That's very much the case for the modern incarnation of the series as a whole, but as someone who still finds PS1 classics suitably atmospheric to this day, I figured I wouldn't be fussed with trying ray tracing. It's safe to say I now feel like a Jill sandwich, as after trying the ninth zombie romp with Nvidia DLSS Ray Reconstruction enabled, I'm still feeling pretty unsettled.

Yes, I review the best graphics cards, but I wasn't really gunning to play Resident Evil Requiem with blistering specs. In the past, I've been left slightly disillusioned by effects like ray tracing, especially given the performance tax they traditionally come with. Slowly, but surely, tricks like Ray Reconstruction, paired with Nvidia's DLSS 4.5 frame rate boosting suite of upscaling tricks, have managed to convince me that it can add more than visual showboating, and it helps Capcom's latest blood-curdling caper bring creepier vibes to the table.

I've certainly put DLSS and Ray Reconstruction under the lens before, and it's not even my first ray-tracing-enhancing horror rodeo since I examined Alan Wake 2 during the RTX 40-series. It's safe to say the tech has come a long way in adding elevated lighting effects, and Resident Evil Requiem takes full advantage of adding a wretched sense of realism.

Slick lighting in seemingly safe streets

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Requiem's intro and setup are arguably the perfect stage for a Ray Reconstruction demo. Before Capcom gleefully throws you into the usual dingy Resi corridors, it places you in the "normal" grimy streets with plenty of safer light sources to appreciate. The hustle and bustle of cars, drenched pedestrians with their umbrellas, and wet concrete all provide a visual taster for what Nvidia's tech will do for the existing ray tracing techniques, and everything looks noticeably more believable with the option switched on.

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying native ray tracing effects are bad in any way, but path tracing with ray reconstruction at its back really leaves an impression. Subtle details like the way light reflects off cars from the bridge rafters above, while the side windows catch the neon glow of restaurants and shops, all contribute to immersion, and the DLSS package helps improve beam accuracy, clarity, and simulation stability.

Sometimes it takes using Ray Reconstruction for a bit before fully appreciating what it adds. After walking through the streets as Grace, I decided to Groundhog Day myself in the usual benchmarking fashion and have a look around. I instantly noticed that lighting would bend, move, and jitter in a way I'd expect from a typical ray-traced game, whereas I'd previously been enjoying results that, in hindsight, felt more like an animated movie.