Shocking Resident Evil Requiem reveal: It actually looks really, really good on PS5 Pro because it's the first to use fancy new PSSR tech

Sony has confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem is the first game to use the new and improved version of PSSR for PS5 Pro users, with a new option to use it for games that support the original version coming next month.

While playing Resident Evil Requiem, it was one of the few games where I've genuinely been blown away with how good it looks. Walking down the street in first-person as Grace at the start of the game is one of the best graphical showcases the PS5 Pro has had since the opening mountain of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. RE Engine games usually look great, especially when they aren't dealing with the open-world issues seen in Dragon's Dogma 2 and Monster Hunter Wilds, but this was something else.

And turns out there's a reason for that, as Sony confirms today that Resident Evil Requiem is the first game to make use of the updated version of the PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech that PlayStation lead system architect Mark Cerny confirmed was in the works last year with the aim of FSR4 tech being implemented into it.

Which is exactly what happened, as Sony explains: "The algorithm and neural network used in the new PSSR stem from our Project Amethyst partnership with AMD. Through AMD's FSR 4 upscaling technology, PC gamers have already seen the benefits of our collaboration. With the updated PSSR, we're delivering the very latest of this co-developed technology with a further six months of refinement for PS5 Pro players."

Perhaps more notably, Sony confirms that in March, multiple games will receive the updated version, alongside a new graphics option that will allow you to use the updated version of PSSR on any game that supports the original version of the tech. Sony doesn't elaborate how this will be different for the games that have been updated to include the tech, however. But with Silent Hill 2 still being a mess on the Pro, hopefully that new update fixes things.

