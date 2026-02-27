Shocking Resident Evil Requiem reveal: It actually looks really, really good on PS5 Pro because it's the first to use fancy new PSSR tech

And the tech is being retrofitted into existing PSSR games next month

Resident Evil Requiem preview screenshots
(Image credit: Capcom)

Sony has confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem is the first game to use the new and improved version of PSSR for PS5 Pro users, with a new option to use it for games that support the original version coming next month.

While playing Resident Evil Requiem, it was one of the few games where I've genuinely been blown away with how good it looks. Walking down the street in first-person as Grace at the start of the game is one of the best graphical showcases the PS5 Pro has had since the opening mountain of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. RE Engine games usually look great, especially when they aren't dealing with the open-world issues seen in Dragon's Dogma 2 and Monster Hunter Wilds, but this was something else.

