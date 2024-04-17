Zack Snyder wants his next movie after Rebel Moon 2 to be a surprise – and not a "visual effects extravaganza"

Zack Snyder might be busy with the vast, sci-fi universe of Rebel Moon at Netflix, but he's already thinking about his next project.

Over the years, Snyder has mentioned a handful of ideas for future films, which, so far, haven't made it into production: the likes of his King Arthur movie, the more grounded film Horse Latitudes – about a photographer and a soldier in South America – and his "incredibly homoerotic, super violent, super sexual" Alexander the Great script have all been discussed.

We spoke to Snyder about Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver, and our conversation also touched on what the director is planning next – and whether it might be any of those films.

"Illusions is also one of those movies," Snyder notes, referring to a mooted adaptation of Richard Bach's novel Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah, which Snyder has previously cited as one of his influences.

"It could be one of those, I don't want to say exactly, because it's going to be a bit of a surprise," he says of his next project. "I really wanted to do something that's not a visual effects extravaganza, just because I'd like to just do something a little grounded. Horse Latitudes is a perfect example of that, it's much more just like a movie we can go film. I know that sounds, like, 'Isn't that every movie?' But a movie like this [Rebel Moon], there's nothing for free. There's nothing to film unless you build it. So, it'd be nice to not have to do that."

