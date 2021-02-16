Zack Snyder is working on a "faithful retelling" of the King Arthur legend

Zack Snyder is developing a retelling of the King Arthur legend.

"I'm working on something but we'll see," the director told I Minutemen. "I've been thinking about some kind of retelling, like real sort of faithful retelling, of that Arthurian mythological concept. We'll see, maybe that will come at some point."

This isn't the first time Snyder has shown interest in the King Arthur story – in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Bruce Wayne and his parents leave a theater showing John Boorman's Excalibur.

The King Arthur legend has been adapted into plenty of other movies, with the most recent Hollywood spin on the story being Guy Ritchie's King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, starring Charlie Hunnam and Jude Law. There's also Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur, which featured an all-star cast including Keira Knightley, Clive Owen, Mads Mikkelsen, Joel Edgerton, Stellan Skarsgård, and Ray Winstone, and Monty Python's more humorous take on the tale in Monty Python and the Holy Grail. A24 also has an Arthurian adaptation on the way with The Green Knight starring Dev Patel.

There's plenty of source material to draw from, so it'll be intriguing to see what version of the legend Snyder settles on. It's not surprising to learn that he has an interest in a King Arthur retelling – the director tackled the historical epic 300, based on Frank Miller and Lynn Varley's comic book series of the same name.

It sounds like the Arthur project is in the very early stages, though, so don't hold your breath for Snyder's take on the legendary king to arrive anytime soon. The good news is Zack Snyder's Justice League is hitting HBO Max this March 18, 2021, so we don't have long to wait for more of the director's work. In fact, it's a four hour-long film, which should be more than enough to tide you over until his next project, Army of the Dead, releases on Netflix sometime this year. In the meantime, check out our guide to 2021's movie release dates.