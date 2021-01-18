Zack Snyder confirms his Justice League will be released as a movie, not a miniseries

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to be released as a four-hour long movie, according to the director. The HBO Max project was originally due to air in four separate parts.

Taking to social media site Vero, Snyder posted a shot of him in the editing suite, with a Cyborg scene playing in the background. The director confirmed in a reply to a fan question that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be a “one shot [movie].”

Previously, Snyder had said at DC FanDome that Justice League would release in four “one hour” episodes. Now, if the runtime is accurate, it’s all set to be the longest comic book movie of all time, besting the director’s previous effort of the 215 minute-long Watchmen Ultimate Cut. For reference, Avengers: Endgame was among the longest theatrical comic book movie releases at 180 minutes.

Snyder was similarly busy elsewhere in the comments. He replied to questions asking if the movie was “99.5% done” and whether we would get a release date and new poster soon with one word: “Yes.” The Zack Signal, it seems, is about to be lit once more.

Snyder has recently suggested that Justice League would release on HBO Max in March, but no official news has been forthcoming. However, the DC superhero group has filled out the Seven – with Harry Lennix officially joining the cast as Martian Manhunter.

Not long to go now until we clap eyes on all four hours of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. In the meantime, check out all the new superhero movies coming to cinemas (and streaming) in 2021.