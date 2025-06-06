Superman is locked and ready to go as director James Gunn confirms Superman is "100%" done: "Our last visual effect shot has been finished"

Even in Hollywood, you still have to dot the I's and cross the T's. With that in mind, director James Gunn has given an exciting – and final – update on Superman's production: the DC movie is "100%" done.

"Our last visual effect shot has been finished and dropped into #Superman. We are now 100% done. Thanks to all my collaborators! It has been a joy. And for the rest of you - I can’t wait for you to see the movie July 11," Gunn wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a shot of the director front and centre of a behind-the-scenes image on the Daily Planet set alongside the likes of Superman actor David Corenswet, Lois Lane actor Rachel Brosnahan, and Jimmy Olsen actor Skyler Gisondo.

Superman is set to fully kick off DC Studios' grand plans for a new cinematic universe following the demise of the DCEU. Led by Gunn and fellow co-CEO Peter Safran, the first 'phase' is titled DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Alongside Superman is Peacemaker season 2 in August, followed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in 2026. Lanterns is currently filming, while a Clayface movie is also in the works.

During an interview on the SmartLess podcast, Warner Bros. chiefs Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca revealed that they had seen an early cut of Superman and that Gunn "really understood the assignment."

Whether audiences will have the same reaction remains to be seen, though getting locked in over a month prior to release suggests it's got a fair chance of soaring on the big screen.

