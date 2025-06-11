James Gunn says he's working on something that's "in some way" a Superman follow-up, but it's not "a straight-up Superman sequel"

James Gunn says he's working on a follow-up to his upcoming Superman movie – but it's not necessarily a straightforward sequel.

"What I'm working on is in some way…I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes," Gunn said in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly when asked if a sequel was in the works. "But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

Intriguing. A follow-up movie that's not a cut and dry sequel could imply a crossover with other characters – maybe one (or more) of the Man of Steel's Justice League counterparts? Gunn dismissed that theory pretty swiftly, telling EW, "There is no Justice League in this world… not yet."

But back to Superman. David Corenswet is taking on the titular role in Gunn's new take on Clark Kent, alongside a cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen.

As for what else is next in the DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, starring Milly Alcock, is currently in the works and set to hit the big screen next June, and Clayface is heading to the big screen next year, too. Gunn also recently revealed that he's working on a new Wonder Woman movie, but that doesn't have a release date yet.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11. In the meantime, get up to speed with the rest of this year's biggest movie release dates.