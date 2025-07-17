10 years later, Marvel fans are looking back at one of the most underrated MCU entries: Ant-Man

It's been 10 years since Ant-Man released, and Marvel fans are looking back on the introduction of Scott Lang.

The film hit US theaters on July 17 as part of Marvel Phase 2, bringing that era of the MCU to a close.

"Man i loved the movie so much, the best thing about the first two Ant-Man movies was the grounded vibes it had, like the threats shown in the movie weren't some big worldly or universal threats, just a small adventure story taking place in such a big universe, something which felt missing in Part 3 where the threat became a universal one," reflects one fan.

"Honestly, this feels much longer ago than 10 years. But a LOT has happened in those 10 years…" says someone else. They're right – since then we've had two Avengers movies, after all.

"Great movie. Great suit. Great soundtrack. Just great. I loved it," says another fan, while someone else says: "Great start to all these characters and stories. Wow, I'm old."

"The only reason this one works is because there are some remnants of Edgar Wright in the movie. After the first film, the quality of the Ant-Man movies just kept getting worse," thinks someone else. Wright was meant to direct the first movie, but ultimately left the project – though he retains a screenplay and story credit.

"I really liked this movie. I hate that the Ant-Man movies all seem to get worse. Paul Rudd does a great job as Ant-Man and I hope we see more of him after the failure that was Quantumania," thinks another person. Luckily, Paul Rudd is confirmed to show up in Avengers: Doomsday, so this isn't the end of Scott Lang's story.

