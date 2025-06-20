Despite laying out DC's 10-year-plan in micro-detail, James Gunn is keeping one top-secret project under wraps because it would be "too easy" for "another company" to rip it off

Back in 2023, James Gunn laid out his and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran's grand vision for their next decade of superhero storytelling.

Tilted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the eclectic mix of household names – Superman and Batman, for starters – were mixed with left-field picks such as The Authority and Booster Gold.

However, Gunn has recently revealed he's kept his cards close to his chest with one top-secret project – because it could be copied elsewhere.

"There was one thing that I knew about from the very beginning, that when I pitched to [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO] David Zaslav what the DCU would be, I pitched to him, but we did not announce in that first meeting because I felt like it was too easy to rip off by another company," Gunn told Entertainment Weekly. "And so that's one of the main things."

Gunn also added that his "favorite thing" has "not been announced at all." Justice League? Kingdom Come? Something out of the ordinary like The Human Target? We'll have to wait and see.

Right now, all the focus is on Superman, as David Corenswet steps into the well-worn boots of the Man of Steel alongside Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor. The July 11 release will soon be followed by the John Cena-starring Peacemaker season 2 in August.

