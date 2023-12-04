Zack Snyder regains the rights to his script that was once a 300 sequel but is now an "incredibly homoerotic, super violent, super sexual" Alexander the Great movie

We may not have seen the last of the Ancient Greek Snyderverse. Zack Snyder has regained the rights to Blood and Ashes, a script that started life as a 300 sequel but eventually grew into a different story.

"We got the rights back so we can make if we want it," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview. "I don’t know what the marketplace is for an incredibly homoerotic, super violent, super sexual movie. But maybe it’s perfect."

The script was co-written with Snyder's longtime collaborator Kurt Johnstad back in 2019 and pitched to Warner Bros. However, the studio ultimately decided not to pursue the movie, which The Hollywood Reporter describes as an Ancient Greek war epic and a violent love story about Alexander the Great and his second in command, Haphaestion. Now, though, Snyder is free to shop the script around to other studios.

300, released back in 2006, is a fictionalized retelling of the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BC. A sequel, 300: Rise of an Empire, followed in 2014 – Snyder and Johnstad co-wrote the script, but Noam Murro took over directing duties as Snyder was busy making Man of Steel.

Next up for Snyder is Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, a new sci-fi epic with a stacked ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Corey Stoll, Djimon Hounsou, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Doona Bae, and Ray Fisher.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix on December 22. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best Netflix movies on the streamer right now.