I think this is the best way to watch some of the finest films ever created, and Amazon just made it cheaper

We see remasters of video games all the time - perhaps too often, in fact. We seldom see genuine remasters of films, but when Peter Jackson went back to his Lord of the Rings trilogy for the 4K Blu-ray release, he fully committed.

If you’ve recently bought one of the best gaming TVs, there is no better way to make it sing than to throw on these films and let your jaw hit the floor. The three films have barely aged a day anyway thanks to all their practical effects, but the 4K versions are stunning and have made my eyes bleed every time I’ve watched them.

For those true fans, you don’t need to worry. The 4K Blu-ray set comes with both the Theatrical and Extended Editions of all three movies in the box, so you don’t need to worry about buying the right copy for the marathon you want.

Should you buy The Lord of the Rings 4K Blu-ray boxset?

I’m biased because anyone that knows me will tell you I’m a massive Lord of the Rings stan. Regardless, I think this is quite simply the best way to watch some of the finest films ever created. It is honestly astounding that 20-year-old films can still be appreciated like this, and that’s something to celebrate - whether you’ve watched the films hundreds of times or your only experience of Tolkein is Amazon’s Rings of Power show.

There are a few films I recommend to friends when they get new TVs. I keep these recommendations in my back pocket because they can make TVs properly sing, but also because actually buying a new 4K display and some physical media to appreciate it with can make you fall back in love with watching films. The 4K Blu-rays of LOTR are the first ones I recommend to friends. A regular price of close to $100 is a bit of a stretch but with this discount, I’m prepared to shout it from the rooftops.

Even if you don’t have one of the best OLED gaming TVs, even if you don’t have a 4K Blu-ray player and you just plan to watch on your PS5, any 4K display will let you catch new details about these films. I’ve watched them countless times, but there are moments of detail in some of the frames, and sounds that make my favorite films seem completely new.

