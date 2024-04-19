Rebel Moon Part 2 ending explained: your biggest questions answered about the Zack Snyder Netflix movie

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver has one explosive ending. Below, we've broken down the details of the movie's biggest reveals and exactly what goes down in the finale, so you can get up to speed on everything that happened at a glance.

The movie, directed by Zack Snyder, is the second part of the Rebel Moon story, which kicked off with Part One – A Child of Fire. This time, we see the peaceful inhabitants of Veldt go up against the sinister, powerful Imperium in a battle for survival.

So, for all your questions answered on the Rebel Moon 2 ending explained, head to the below. It goes without saying, but consider this your spoiler warning for the film's ending. Turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet!

Rebel Moon: Part 2 ending explained

The Rebel Moon 2 ending is packed with action. After the Imperium, led by Admiral Noble, shows up on Veldt, Kora and the others fight back. The plan leads Kora and Gunnar, who have recently shifted from friends to lovers, to the Dreadnought above, where Kora plants explosives at the heart of the ship and detonates them just in time to knock the weapons off course and spare Veldt.

Things come to a head when Kora and Noble have a dramatic showdown on the Dreadnought as it crashes. They battle it out with swords drawn, and ultimately it looks like game over for Kora, as Noble almost kills her – until Gunnar arrives and saves her. Kora takes her sword and beheads Noble, though it remains to be seen if he's really dead for good this time.

Tragically, Gunnar was shot in the battle, and dies when he and Kora get back down to Veldt. Nemesis also perishes in the fighting.

As for the war on Veldt, the Bloodaxes arrive in time to repel the Imperium's forces, meaning the village lives to see another day.

The movie comes to an end with General Titus informing Kora that she did not, in fact, kill Princess Issa as she believes – the Princess is alive, and the closing moments of the film suggest the next quest will be finding her.

Who dies in Rebel Moon 2?

There are some major deaths in Rebel Moon 2. Gunnar dies after getting shot on the Dreadnought, while Nemesis is killed in an epic sword fight down on Veldt. Villager Den is killed by Admiral Noble, and Noble himself is also killed – though he could return, as we've already seen…

How is the Imperium defeated in Rebel Moon 2?

Kora takes down the Dreadnought with some well-placed explosives, while the rest of the Imperium's forces are wiped out by a combination of the villagers fighting on Veldt and the Bloodaxe's fleet.

What did Kora do in the past?

It's revealed in Rebel Moon 2 that Kora is responsible for the death of Princess Issa. Her adopted father, Regent Balisarius, orchestrated a coup against the royal family and part of that plan involved Kora killing the young Issa. Then, after the king, queen, and princess had died, Balisarius pinned the blame on Kora, though she managed to flee.

Right before she died, Princess Issa said she forgave Kora, and, as we learn at the end of the movie, she somehow survived being shot. That most likely has something to do with her magical powers, which we discovered in the first installment are capable of resurrection.

Where is Princess Issa in Rebel Moon 2?

All we find out about the mysterious Princess Issa is that she's alive, and that she needs to be found. It's open ended for now just where she might be and what might happen when she's discovered.

Where is Balisarius in Rebel Moon 2?

Regent Balisarius appears only once in Rebel Moon 2 in a flashback sequence. Where he is and what he's up to remains to be seen – after all, in Rebel Moon: Part One, we only got a few glimpses of him (mostly in flashback again), until the very end, when he appeared to be in another plane of reality.

Will there be a Rebel Moon 3?

At the moment, nothing is confirmed, but Snyder has been clear that he has more ideas for the future of the universe. "We definitely have a story in mind, if we were to go forward," he told us. "We're waiting to have the totality of these movies come out, including the director's cut . I'm probably going to make this other little small movie in the meantime, and before we decide what to do with more Rebel Moon movies. But yeah, excited to make more Rebel Moon movies, if that was in the offing."

Is there a Rebel Moon 2 post-credits scene?

There is no Rebel Moon 2 post-credits scene, which means that, once the credits start rolling, you're free to close the film.

That's a wrap on the Rebel Moon 2 ending explained. For even more, check out our interviews with Snyder and the cast, which touched on the movie's action and the Sucker Punch director's cut.