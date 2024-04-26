Joker 2 trailer, release date, cast, and everything we know about the DC movie

Joker 2 is fast approaching, arriving later this year. A sequel to 2019's smash hit Joker, the film will see the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck – with Lady Gaga joining the line-up as Harley Quinn, though not as we've ever seen the villain before.

Below, we've got the lowdown on everything you need to know about Joker 2, including details on the trailer, what's known about the plot so far, and much more. Before we go any further, though, we should get one thing clear: Joker 2 might be a DC movie, but it's not arriving as part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Instead, the new movie exists in its own Elseworlds continuity, which is also separate from Matt Reeves's Bat-verse.

So, without further ado, head to the below for everything you need to know about Joker: Folie à Deux.

Joker 2 will be released on October 4, 2024. That's exactly five years since the first movie was released.

Joker 2 trailer

So far, there's one full length trailer for Joker 2. It suggests that, in a flip from the comics, this time around Harley Quinn will be the one corrupting the Joker – we see the duo meet in Arkham, where Harley seems to be a patient rather than a psychiatrist, and she is apparently encouraging him to slide back into supervillainy. Watch it above.

Joker 2 cast

Joker 2 has a pretty stacked cast. See the line-up below:

Joaquin Phoenix – the Joker/Arthur Fleck

Lady Gaga – Harley Quinn

Catherine Keener – TBC

Brendan Gleeson – TBC

Zazie Beetz – Sophie

Steve Coogan – TBC

Joker 2 plot

So far, Joker 2 plot specifics are shrouded in secrecy. The trailer gives some hints, though: we see Joker and Harley on the steps of a courthouse – looking fairly victorious – and it looks like they might be getting married, too. It also looks like they're on a crime spree of some kind, and we'd expect nothing less from this chaotic couple.

Set photos and videos have also seen Gaga's Harley dancing on those famous stairs, as well as Arkham burning down, Harley singing, and even a reference to Harvey Dent (AKA Two-Face).

One thing we do know for sure is that the movie will be a musical – and, judging by the trailer, it looks like it'll be a homage to the big movie musicals of old.

That's a wrap on what we know about Joker: Folie à Deux. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the DCU has in store.