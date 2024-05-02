The Fall Guy post-credits scene explained: who are those cameos?

The Fall Guy has cannon rolled its way onto our screens, starring Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a stuntman trying to get back in the game after an on-set accident derailed his career – and his relationship with camera operator-turned-director Jody (Emily Blunt) a year before. Back in the saddle on Jody's directorial debut, Colt's plans are disrupted by the disappearance of the movie's star, Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). When executive producer Gail (Hannah Waddingham) asks Colt to find Tom in order to save the film, he feels he has no choice but to accept. But has he bitten off more than he can chew?

If you're heading to the multiplex to watch this movie, this is your heads up that the action-packed finale isn't the end of the film – there's a post-credits scene that's worth sticking around for, too. But be warned: there are major The Fall Guy spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you haven't seen the movie yet and don't want to know what happens!

The Fall Guy post-credits scene explained

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

As the credits roll, we get a glimpse of some behind-the-scenes footage of the movie's stunts and how Gosling and the film's stunt people carried out some of The Fall Guy's most jaw-dropping moments. However, it pays to stay in your seat after that footage finishes, because there's another scene on the way.

We cut back to the aftermath of the movie's finale, in which Jody and Colt mastermind a plan to record Tom confessing to the murder of his new stunt double – a crime that he and Gail were trying to pin on Colt. In the post-credits scene, the pair have managed to land their getaway helicopter after their airborne showdown with Colt, in which he managed to steal back the tape with Tom's murder confession on it and reunite with Jody. We can assume Colt and Jody took a break from kissing to take their evidence to the cops, because Gail and Tom are surrounded by police officers.

Gail tries to bargain with the cops and promises she can make them into movie stars while Tom tries to call for help, but he can't get any service on his phone. As he wanders off to try and find a connection, he ignores the warning signs put in place by the movie's pyrotechnics department, which cautions against smoking as well as – you guessed it – using cell phones nearby. As he finally finds three bars of signal, however, Tom promptly meets an, uh, explosive end.

We then cut to Tom's assistant, Alma (Stephanie Hsu), who's sitting in a car close by and watching everything go down. She's making a call of her own (far enough away from the danger zone) and she asks to be put through to Jason Momoa's agent – the actor who replaces Tom in the final cut of Jody's hit sci-fi action movie, Metalstorm.

The Fall Guy post-credits cameos explained

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The police officers who turn up to arrest Gail and Tom aren't just any old cops. They're played by Lee Majors and Heather Thomas, who played Colt Seavers and Jody Banks in the '80s TV show that the movie is based on. In the show, which ran for five seasons between 1981 and 1986 on ABC, Jody is a stuntwoman rather than a director.

The Fall Guy is out now in UK cinemas and releases on May 3 in US theaters. For more, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies on the way in 2024.