The most popular Netflix show ever finally gets a return month, courtesy of its star

We finally know when Squid Game season 2 is hitting Netflix, thanks to its star.

Squid Game is the most popular Netflix show of all time, and season 2 has been a long time coming – season 1 debuted back in 2021, and quickly became a massive cultural phenomenon.

Lee Jung-jae, who plays Gi-hun, gave an update to Business Insider on when the show would be returning. "It will be released in December," he revealed.

Netflix had previously announced that Squid Game season 2 would be returning in 2024, but this is the closest thing to a release date we've had yet.

So far, not much is known about the new season of the hit show, but there are a few first look photos to help with the wait. One, which you can see above, intriguingly shows Gi-hun with the Recruiter (Gong Yoo) – season 1 ended with Gi-hun planning on taking down the games, so it looks like he's getting started. There's also an ominous teaser for the new season, too, which suggests the games are about to begin all over again.

"Yes, there are some," Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said of season 2 ideas in 2022. "However, I don't want to give any spoilers, so all I'll say is there are going to be new games, even better games than the first season, that await."

Lee can next be seen in The Acolyte, the next Star Wars show. He's playing a Jedi named Sol.

While you wait for Squid Game season 2, check out our guide to all the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.