Netflix unveils tense Squid Game season 2 teaser

Netflix has unveiled the first, pulse-pounding teaser for Squid Game season 2 – and it's got us seriously hyped.

In the video, which you can watch above, the creepy red light, green light song plays as we're shown old clips of returning characters Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-Jae), the Front Man (Lee Byung-Hun), Hwang Jun-Ho (Wi Ha-Jun), with Gong Yoo back as the games' recruiter.

Next up are some newcomers to the cast: Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun are all joining the line-up – and each of them ominously presses the green button, signalling they want to play.

Squid Game remains Netflix's biggest ever show, and with season 1's massive cliff-hanger, hype for season 2 will surely be at record breaking levels when the new episodes arrive. There's no release date for the show's return just yet, though, so we have a while longer to wait.

Gi-Hun actor Lee has revealed when the show is set to start filming, though. "Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months," he commented. "We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete."

Consider our interest officially piqued at "bigger in scale," too – though we're struggling to imagine just how season 2 could go bigger than season 1.

