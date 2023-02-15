Squid Game season 2 gets a filming window

Squid Game season 2 is set to begin filming this year, says star Lee Jung-jae.

"Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months," he told Ilgan Sports (H/T CBR (opens in new tab)). "We were working on Season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as Season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete."

Netflix renewed the popular series for a second season in June of 2022. Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk confirmed that both Gi-hun and The Front Man will return in future episodes and stated that "the man in the suit with ddakji might be back," and that we'll be meeting Young-Hee's boyfriend, Cheol-Su.

No other plot details have been released, but it will likely pick up after Gi-hun’s (played by Jung-jae) decision to try and put an end to games once and for all. In the final few moments of the series, he makes the shocking decision not to see his daughter and instead calls the Squid Game's number, promising he’s coming for them.

Season 1 garnered over 1.65 billion streaming hours in just 28 days after its September 17, 2021 release, making it Netflix's number one show of all time. If the filming timeframe follows the first season's, it's likely that season 2 will get a late 2024 release, if not early 2025.

