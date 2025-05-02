Solo Leveling producer says one 24-minute episode of the hit anime can take "up to 12 months" to make

Solo Leveling producer Atsushi Kaneko has revealed the absolutely wild amount of time it takes to complete an episode of the hit anime.

"Each episode takes about 10 months to complete, with some of the longer ones taking up to 12 months," Kaneko told fans on Reddit. "As for localization, we work hard to achieve a near-simultaneous global launch. Subtitling happens almost around the clock to meet the delivery, and the dubbing process typically takes two-to-three weeks per episode."

The show, based on a Korean web novel by writer Chugong, has not yet been officially renewed for a third season, despite rumors that the series had already been greenlit .

Solo Leveling season 1 was released as a compilation movie titled Solo Leveling: ReAwakening in December 2024, leaving some fans to believe that the second season will be turned into a compilation movie as well.

The hit series follows Sung Jin-woo, who used to be thought of as the world's weakest hunter, as he's granted the opportunity to level up his power and fight a plethora of magical beasts. Season 1 premiered in 2024, with 12 episodes in tow. Season 2 premiered just one year later, with 13 episodes in tow – which is curious given how long it takes to complete a single episode. Either way, we may not have to wait that long for season 3 – should it get the greenlight.

