Squid Game creator gets candid about the likelihood of Netflix spin-off show

Squid Game season 3 will bring Netflix's juggernaut show to a close, but the question everyone has been asking is – will there be more?

Another show from David Fincher is reportedly in the works, though updates have been scarce, and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has suggested before that a spin-off could revolve around the two year gap between season 1 and 2.

Speaking to SFX magazine in the latest issue, which features Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, June 18, director Hwang spoke more about the idea of returning for more.

"I poured over six years of my life into Squid Game, not even counting when I first wrote the original script, more than a decade ago. There were times I was completely exhausted and under immense pressure, but I know I'll miss even those moments some day," he says. "The moments when what I had envisioned in my head was actually materialising right in front of me, seeing scenes come to life – even better than I imagined – was deeply moving."

While he hasn’t dismissed the possibility of revisiting the Squid Game universe for spin-offs or further series, this likely won't be any time soon… "I'll miss and hold onto that feeling for a long time. But if you were to ask whether I'd do it all again, I'm not sure I'd have the stamina."

And speaking of endings, as the saga reaches its dramatic conclusion, Lee Jung-jae is preparing to let go of Seong Gi-hun, AKA Player 456, after four transformative years.

"I poured my heart and soul into this project for so many years," Lee says. "When I first met Gi-hun, I really wanted to do a good job with this guy and really flesh out this character and add vitality to the show. As Gi-hun, and also Lee Jung-jae, I have so many memories with the cast and crew that helped make Squid Game. I felt very emotional and thought of all the fans and global audience who cheered for this project and so many thoughts were rolling around in my head."

Squid Game season 3 arrives on Netflix this June 27.

