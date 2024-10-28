David Fincher is reportedly set to direct an English-language version of Squid Game for Netflix.

According to Deadline, an English-language version of the Korean action-thriller is officially in the works, and Fincher is 'likely' to direct it.

Netflix renewed the popular series for a second season in June of 2022. Season 1 earned over 1.65 billion streaming hours in just 28 days after its September 17, 2021 release, making it Netflix's number one show of all time. The series, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, revolves around a group of people who, desperate for a way out of their financial hardship, compete in children's games that result in life or death for a prize of ₩45.6 billion. Season 2 takes place three years after G-hun wins Squid Game, and sees him dive back into the brutal survival game.

The Squid Game universe has already expanded: a reality show called Squid Game: The Challenge, where ordinary people compete in similar challenges (that don't have deadly consequences), premiered in 2023 and was renewed for a second season.

Fincher's last two projects were feature-length films that premiered exclusively on Netflix, so it makes sense for the filmmaker to sign on for another one with the streamer. Mank, starring Gary Oldman, premiered in 2020, with The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender, releasing in 2023. Both were met with positive reviews and impressive streaming numbers.

Squid Game season 2 is set to hit Netflix on December 26. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to stream right now.