Netflix's Gears of War movie is reportedly moving ahead with The Fall Guy director and Dune screenwriter

Netflix's Gears of War movie is reportedly moving forward - and with David Leitch as director.

Leitch, who is perhaps best known for helming the stunt-filled Ryan Gosling action-comedy The Fall Guy, is set to direct from a screenplay penned by Jon Spaihts - who wrote Dune and Dune 2 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

A live-action feature-length film based on Gears of War was first announced back in 2016, but it wasn't until 2022 that Netflix announced it would partner with game studio The Coalition to produce the film. In 2023, Spaihts was announced as writer. There hasn't been much news since then, other than Dave Bautista repeatedly spilling in interviews that he really wants to star in the movie (and has a character pitch all ready to go).

The main story of the game concerns a squad of troops who assist in completing an utterly desperate attempt to end a war against a genocidal subterranean enemy known as the Locust, in order to save the remaining human inhabitants on their home planet of Sera.

As for the film's plot, The Coalition’s Rod Fergusson said back in 2019 that the film would take place "in an alternate reality" rather than follow a direct narrative/plot from the games (which is basically what Prime Video's Fallout TV show did).

Gears of War does not yet have a release date.