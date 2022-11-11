Dave Bautista pitches himself for Netflix's Gears of War movie

Dave Bautista has put himself forward for Netflix's recently announced Gears of War movie – and he wants to play the main character Marcus Fenix.

"I can't make this any easier," he captioned the video (opens in new tab), itself an old promo clip of the actor wearing the game's lead character's signature armor, which he shared on his Twitter and Instagram. Bautista previously lent his likeness to the developers of Gears of War so that players could unlock a character based on him for the sequel's multiplayer modes and play as him in the franchise's latest installment, Gears of War 5. In other words, he definitely has the look for the part.

Gears of War designer Cliff Bleszinski replied to Bautista's Tweet with his approval, saying (opens in new tab): "Brother, as the designer of 1, 2, and 3, you're my first choice." Fans of the game are also supportive of Bautista's potential casting , with many even saying his involvement is a foregone conclusion.

Bautista's connection with the franchise goes further, too – he also pitched a Gears of War movie to Warner Bros. back in 2021, turning down a role in the Fast and Furious movies in the process, but the studio reportedly wasn't very keen.

Bautista can next be seen in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Rian Johnson's murder mystery follow-up, and his other upcoming projects include M. Night Shyamalan's next movie Knock at the Cabin, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Dune: Part 2.

While we wait for the Gears of War movie to arrive on the streamer, check out our picks of the best Netflix movies that you can add to your watch list right now.