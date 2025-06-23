Netflix's Devil May Cry creator says he feels "preemptively bad for the cry babies" after acquiring the rights to video game icon Duke Nukem: "You're not gonna like what I'm gonna do"

Video game icon Duke Nukem might make an unexpected return, as Netflix's Devil May Cry creator Adi Shankar just acquired the rights for a screen adaptation. Now, Shankar was quick to clarify that he doesn't intend to be faithful to what the character stood for back in the '90s, while indulging in a bit of trolling on social media that ruffled some feathers among certain fans.

"I feel preemptively bad for the cry babies," he wrote on Twitter. "I apologize in advance to them… But you're not gonna like what I'm gonna do with Adi Shankar's Duke Nukem," he continued saying that the "brand will be saved" thanks to his vision of Duke Nukem.

Shankar kept referring to Apogee Software, original makers of Duke Nukem 3D, as "Apache", clearly in an attempt to troll some forever-angry users that jumped to the opportunity to correct him. "Apache is a MUCH better name that Apogee," he explained in another tweet. "That's why I'm calling them Apache. Apogee sounds like Apology (which is something only losers do). Apache sounds like a battle helicopter (which is very cool). Duke Nukem is in great hands with me because I'm a genius."

I feel preemptively bad for the cry babies @ Apache Software (makers of Duke Nukem 3D). I apologize in advance to them … … But you’re not gonna like what I’m gonna do with Adi Shankar’s Duke Nukem. - Self insert ✅- Game sales will go ⬆️ - ☠️ brand will be saved via my… pic.twitter.com/UMwf5VQ2pbJune 22, 2025

Trolling aside, the character really is in good hands, as Shankar is responsible for the highly successful video game adaptations of Castlevania, which ran for four seasons and spawned a spin-off, and most recently Devil May Cry, which has been renewed for a second season on Netflix.

What is perfectly clear is that Shankar's Duke Nukem is not just going to be the classic cocky hero that heroically saves buxom women from scary-looking aliens. In an interview with Esquire, he explained a little bit about his vision for the character.

"It's a middle finger to everybody. When Duke Nukem blew up, a bunch of people sat around trying to turn it into a brand, when it's just a middle finger. Duke Nukem can't be made by a corporation, because the moment a corporation makes Duke Nukem, it's no longer Duke Nukem. I don't intend on having anyone tell me what to do on this one," he said.

First released in 1991, Duke Nukem 3D introduced a hero with bulging biceps that felt like the embodiment of the Arnold Schwarzenegger era of machismo. A relic of a bygone era, it feels like Shankar's parodic approach might be the only way to bring the character back for today's audiences.

