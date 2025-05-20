Nobody 2's director once wrote a "short treatment" for a video game movie we never knew we needed until now: Kane and Lynch, starring Stranger Things' David Harbour
The best video game movie that never was
Nobody 2 director Timo Tjahjanto reveals he once had plans for the best video game movie never made: Kane & Lynch, starring Stranger Things and Thunderbolts actor David Harbour.
When asked by a Twitter user if he had read a Kane & Lynch screenplay, Tjahjanto replied: "Never seen a script, but couple years ago when that property was still kinda shit hot, I wrote a short treatment with [24 actor] James Badge Dale & David Harbour in mind."
Developed by IO Interactive, Kane & Lynch: Dead Men was a 2007 third-person shooter that prided itself on its nasty, gritty style, accentuated by its use of a 'handheld' camera that follows the titular pair of mercenaries across various glitzy locations. In the games, the lead Kane was voiced by Brian Bloom and the hot-headed Lynch by Jarion Monroe.
A sequel, Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days, was released in 2010 – and the series has remained a cult favorite since, even if both titles currently hover around the mid-60s on game aggregator site Metacritic.
Timo Tjahjanto, who made his name with Indonesian horror May the Devil Take You, is next helming Nobody 2, a holiday-themed caper that sees Bob Odenkirk's ex-assassin Hutch attempt a getaway with his family. The key word: attempt. Things quickly go awry when he stumbles upon a bootlegging operation and a criminal conspiracy.
From there, Hutch deals with the family-endangering situation with his own inimitable (and heavy-handed) approach.
