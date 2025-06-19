Dragon's Lair finally gets a director alongside Deadpool and Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds – five years after it was first announced

The Ryan Reynolds-starring adaptation of 1980s arcade classic Dragon's Lair has finally found its director – some five years after the movie was first announced.

As revealed by the InSneider, Muppets Most Wanted director James Bobin is taking a step inside the castle for the upcoming Netflix film, with his eye for kinetic, cartoonish action surely a perfect fit for Dragon's Lair.

First released in 1983, the title received a reputation as an ultra-difficult arcade game that gobbled quarters. During gameplay, players were tasked with controlling Dirk the Daring's actions on his quest to rescue Princess Daphne.

Players, though, were often met with humorous and exceptionally animated death sequences, including being squished by rolling traps or electrocuted.

Reynolds is set to play chivalrous knight Dirk in the upcoming video game movie, but little else is known about the project, save for comments last year from one producer suggesting that the film had undergone some reconfiguration. Sadly, it seems to be moving away from its grander ambitions, ones that would've mirrored Dragon Lair's heyday.

"The status has changed a lot," Roy Lee said during a SDCC panel last year (via Collider). "Originally, it was gonna be one of the movies that was gonna be like a choose-your-own-adventure. Like that Black Mirror episode where you could decide the fate of the characters, and that's the way we had originally developed it. We had a 400-page script because you could go different directions and go different ways, and Ryan Reynolds was gonna play Dirk the Daring, but they pulled the plug on that format. Now we're reconfiguring it as a straight, linear movie."

For more, check out the upcoming movies headed your way very soon.