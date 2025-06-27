Squid Game season 3 is the final season, but does it set up a spin-off? It's a question you're likely asking, since nothing definitive has been said either way about whether the show will continue in some form after this last installment.

Below, we've broken down whether Squid Game season 3 sets up a spin-off, and/or the rumored project from David Fincher. Naturally, that means there are major spoilers ahead, so turn back now if you don't want to know the Squid Game season 3 ending!

If you're up to speed – or just want to know everything said so far – then head on down below for all you need to know. Happy playing…

Does Squid Game season 3 set up a spin-off or the American show? *Spoilers*

Last year, it was reported that David Fincher would be developing an English-language version of Squid Game that would most likely be set in the US for Netflix. This series has never been officially confirmed, so there are no further details on what it might be at the moment.

But, Squid Game season 3 certainly seems to set up an American version of Squid Game in some sense. In the final moments of the last episode, the Front Man travels to LA to deliver what's left of Player 456's winnings and bloodied jacket to Ga-yeong, Gi-hun's daughter, after being forced to initiate a self-destruct on the island when his brother Jun-ho and the coast guard get too close.

At first, Ga-yeong wants nothing to do with her father, who, after all, pretty much abandoned her in pursuit of his quest to end the games. But, after the Front Man tells her that her father is dead, she accepts the gift.

We then see the Front Man in a car, travelling through LA. He looks out the open window and sees a familiar sight: a recruiter, played by Cate Blanchett in a surprise cameo, slapping a man in an alleyway as the duo play ddakji. She shares a significant look with the Front Man, apparently recognizing him, and the show ends there.

So, what does this set up? Well, nothing absolutely concrete, but it does tell us something significant: the games are apparently a worldwide phenomenon. We pretty much knew that after a VIP made a throwaway comment about "the Korean games" way back in season 1, but this is confirmation. That means that, while Gi-hun might have been successful in his quest to end the games in Korea, he tragically hasn't done much more than make a dent in the global operation.

Now, whether we'll ever see Blanchett's recruiter and the American games again remains to be seen. It definitely seems likely that this would form the basis of a spin-off, though, if one does happen. Or, it could just be a particularly devastating way to keep the ending open. We'll just have to wait and see.

