Lee Jung-jae says he's "almost addicted" to Squid Game memes – and that he'll "carry very dear to [his] heart" his memories of the show as a global phenomenon

Squid Game is nothing short of a global phenomenon. Season 1 still sits at the top of Netflix's all time most popular chart, with season 2 not far behind it – and anticipation for Squid Game season 3 is at a fever pitch as the release date draws nearer.

The show has captured the imaginations of audiences all over the world, which, as star Lee Jung-jae explained at a press conference attended by GamesRadar+, is something that will always stay with him.

"Looking back, I have a lot of great memories to say the least. But I would have to say the most intense memories have to be seeing and witnessing all of the responses from our viewers and our global fans," he commented. "I think I will never forget it until the day I die. And with season 3 coming up, I'm really curious to see how the world will respond to the finale as well."

Before he was Player 456, Lee already had an impressive TV and film career, but it was his role of Seong Gi-hun that catapulted him to global superstardom. "Prior to Squid Game, people knew of me and my work within Korea or some countries in Southeast Asia," Lee continued. "But after Squid Game, so thankfully, I got to meet with so many audience members around the world, and I got to learn about how different audiences react differently.

"European fans have these questions and see things this way. It's different for America. It's different for Asian countries," he reflected. "And along that process, I learned so much, and I was also very taken by surprise as to how we can all come together and share our ideas with a single series that is Squid Game. And I think these are going to be learnings and memories that I will carry very dear to my heart for a very, very long time."

Plus, if you're a regular on TikTok, you've probably seen the Squid Game memes taking over the internet – from Gi-hun screaming "Freeze!" during Red Light, Green Light to him shouting "I've played these games before!"

"And I also want to thank all the fans out there for all of your crazy memes that you make," Lee added with a laugh. "Thank you so much. I'm almost addicted to all those memes, so I have to say, I'm really waiting until you come up with new ones."

Squid Game season 3 arrives on Netflix this June 27. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows, or see our roundup of all the most exciting new TV shows still to come this year.