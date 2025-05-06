Netflix drops the first Squid Game season 3 teaser, and one blink and you'll miss it moment has everyone convinced a major character survived season 2 after all

Squid Game: Season 3 | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has finally dropped the first trailer for Squid Game season 3 – and one easily missed moment has fans of the hit show convinced that a key character actually survived season 2.

The new footage, which you can watch above, shows Lee Jung-jae's Gi-hun returned to the deadly games via a coffin, and it looks like those games are going to be as gut-wrenching as ever, with players sorted into two teams for a new round, the VIPs on the island, and, most ominous of all, the sound of a baby crying at the end of the teaser.

But, one moment could provide some hope. At around 46 seconds into the teaser, you can see a player getting the tracker behind their ear scanned. Fans are convinced this is Player 246, AKA the father of the sick little girl seen in season 2.

After participating in Gi-hun's rebellion during the Squid Game season 2 ending, Player 246 was shot and presumably killed.

But, theories have abounded that the guard who shot him was actually Guard 011, who worked at the same theme park as 246 and formed an emotional connection with him and his daughter from afar, largely down to missing her own daughter. Thanks to that bond, the theories suggest, she could have shot 246 non-fatally, and might go on to save him in season 3.

You can't see all of the player's face in the new teaser, but what you can see certainly bears a resemblance to 246.

"I KNEW IT, I FRICKING KNEW HE WAS STILL ALIVE. LET'S GOOOOO," says one excited fan. "I remember many people arguing with me about the shot being fatal though it was obvious that they wouldn't kill him off like that," says someone else.

"They ain't gonna kill off a character that's important to a sideplot that's going on," agrees another fan.

We won't have long to wait to see if this is Player 246 – Squid Game season 3 is set to be released on Netflix this June 27.

In the meantime, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows streaming now or all the most exciting upcoming shows of the year to fill out your watchlist.