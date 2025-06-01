Squid Game season 3 trailer unveiled at Netflix Tudum teases two more deadly games, as star Lee Jung-jae promises the show "will shock the world one last time"

A new trailer for Squid Game season 3 has dropped at Tudum – and it's the creepiest one yet.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see the return of Player 456 (Lee Jung-jae) - and that terrifying robot doll (and a friend!), of course. There's also two deadly games involving a maze and said creepy dolls, and even more blood. In two chilling scenes, we see the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) unmasking himself and Gi-hun in a tuxedo, suggesting he's won again... Though, surely there's a twist of some kind on the way.

Season 3 will bring Netflix's most popular show ever to a close, and, judging by this new trailer, we can expect it to be a dramatic ending - especially with how little they gave away. At Tudum, Lee Jung-jae took the stage to tell the global audience that the third and final season would "shock the world one last time."

This new trailer follows on from a previous teaser, which showed us a glimpse of the next game, potentially proved a major character survived elimination in season 2, and even included the ominous sound of a baby crying…

Picking up in the aftermath of the Squid Game season 2 ending (and that massive cliffhanger), season 3 will see "Gi-hun, a.k.a. Player 456, at his lowest point yet. But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone's resolve," according to Netflix's synopsis.

Every game must come to an end. Squid Game. The final season. June 27. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/KJlceOOKnWJune 1, 2025

"In the case of season 3, I wanted to introduce games that could really show the lowest bottom of human beings, because the series itself is reaching its climax," creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I wanted very intense games to bring out the bottom parts of human nature."

Lee Jung-jae returns as Gi-hun, with the rest of the cast including Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man, Wi Ha-joon as Jun-ho, Park Sung-hoon as Hyun-ju, Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho, Jo Yu-ri as Jun-hee, Im Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi, and Park Gyu-young as No-eul.

Squid Game season 3 arrives on Netflix this June 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.