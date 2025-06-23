Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is still wondering if the season 3 ending is "good or not," but star Lee Jung-jae calls it the most "entertaining ending possible"

All good things must come to an end, and Netflix's biggest show ever will soon be concluding in the upcoming Squid Game season 3.

Naturally, curiosity around just what might happen in the show's final episode is high – especially since the Squid Game season 2 ending left us on such a brutal cliffhanger.

According to creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, though, he's still not totally sure about his thoughts on how his show finishes. "Even when I was writing season 3, I had to make a big decision at the end of the season," he said at a press conference attended by GamesRadar+. "Because it's a finale of the whole series, the whole show. That decision was so difficult to make. I'm still thinking whether it's good or not, but the audience, the viewers will see. I cannot spoil that."

But, whatever director Hwang might think, the stars of the show are confident that the ending is perfect. "I thought that director Hwang's decision that he had made, he was very determined, and he knew what he was doing, but I'm sure that he went through a lot of internal debate and struggles," reflected Gi-hun actor Lee Jung-jae.

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Because, as we all know, it's just a hugely successful series. So when it's a story that big, how do you bring that to closure as director, writer, and creator? And especially for a character like Gi-hun, where do you leave his journey?" he continued.

"And so I know that he listened to a lot of other people's ideas as well. We would have discussions among ourselves, among the cast," said Lee. "He would also discuss it with me and the crew as well, but I believe that director Hwang came up with the most adequate, the most unpredictable, the most meaningful, and the most intriguing and entertaining ending possible. So personally, I am very happy with the finale, and you all are going to be able to see where it all ends soon, but I can guarantee you it's not going to be what you think."

Plus, according to Front Man actor Lee Byung-hun, the ending might double as the start of something new, too. "Director Hwang keeps saying it's a finale, but when I first read it, I felt it could be a finale, [but] at the same time, it could be a new start," he said. "I'm not sure about that, it's my personal opinion, but if the audience's love and support increases, we never know what happens."

Squid Game season 3 arrives on Netflix this June 27. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best Netflix shows, or see our roundup of all the most exciting new TV shows still to come this year.