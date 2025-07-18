I didn't know what "lenticular" meant until I saw this Donkey Kong Bananza controller

Do you know what Lenticular means? I'll be honest, I didn't until earlier today. Luckily, it's not as complicated as it sounds. You know those fun tilt-to-reveal things you get sometimes that reveal a second image of something if you look at it from a different angle? Well, there's a Donkey Kong Bananza controller with one of those designs up for pre-order right now.

Turtle Beach is fond of a wacky Nintendo Switch controller design - you may remember the Invincible Mario controller that glows in the dark. Well, the latest design for the Rematch Wireless gamepad will arrive on October 12. It's available for pre-order now at Amazon though, and for $59.99, it might be the perfect edition to your Switch 2 setup. It sports a fancy tilt-to-reveal, secondary design on its faceplate, and it's perfect for folks who are swinging into the latest DK adventure.

Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller: Donkey Kong Reveal Edition | $59.99 at Amazon

If you want to add a bit of visual flair to your Switch 2 setup, your controller collection, or give an awesome gift to the Diddy Kong in your life, this Turtle Beach controller could be just the thing. Just be aware it won't arrive for a few months yet. Buy it if: ✅ You're a Donkey Kong fan

✅ You like lenticular designs

✅ You're buying for a young Nintendo fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You're not a fan of tilt-to-reveal designs

❌ You don't need another Switch controller UK: £49.99 at Amazon

(The Donkey Kong version doesn't seem to be available to pre-order in the UK yet, but this link will take you to the other versions, and you should be able to save it to your wishlist and check when the new version is up for grabs)

Alongside its adventurous lenticular design, the Rematch controller sports wireless support and two back buttons. In 3D games like Donkey Kong Bananza, that means you can map functions like jumping to a back button, resulting in fewer instances where your thumb is coming off the camera and movement sticks. They can come in handy, and they completely levelled the playing field when I first used them in 3D Mario games.

There's also motion controls and official licensing from Nintendo which gives it that authentic seal of approval. This licensing process is more rigourous than a lot of people realise, and it means that Nintendo's standards are upheld when people buy third-party accessories.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The only catch might be that it doesn't have a C-button, so if you're constantly using Game Chat on the Switch 2, you may want to look elsewhere.

Donkey Kong Bananza just arrived on Switch 2, and it's the first 3D Donkey Kong game since Donkey Kong 64 and Diddy Kong Racing - so, it's been a minute. We awarded it with a 4.5/5 score in our Donkey Kong Bananza review, saying it's "the best reason to own a Nintendo Switch 2".

Adding to your Switch 2 collection?

If you're looking to put the "pro" in pro controller, you need to know about the best PC controllers, the best PS5 controllers, and the best Xbox Series X controllers.