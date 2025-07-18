Elden Ring Nightreign threatens players with an Everdark version of its most infamous boss, but if FromSoftware finds a way to make the actual worst boss fun to fight I'll call it even

The next lineup of Elden Ring Nighreign Everdark bosses approaches, developer FromSoftware affirmed today, heralding the release of enhanced versions of some of the game's worst and best boss fights.

"On July 31, 2025, a new Everdark cycle shall begin; the enhanced Nightlords Tricephalos, Augur, Equilibrious Beast and Fissure in the Fog will soon unleash their darkest powers upon Limveld," the official Elden Ring Twitter announces today.

We knew these bosses were coming, as FromSoftware only recently announced a tide-me-over rerun of the existing Everdark bosses, but there's something about seeing Everdark Equilibrious Beast in the flesh that just pinches my nerves.

Ol' Libra is probably the most infamous boss in Nightreign, and debatably one of the hardest. He's a menace in his dedicated final boss encounter, known for dishing out unrelenting combos and Madness status while shrugging off his own stun mechanic, and can appear as a disruptive random event during a run. It didn't help that the Madness weapons Libra is weak to used to be inordinately rare, to the point that FromSoftware made them more common in update 1.01.3.

Players have been dreading and, with that Souls-brand masochism, hungrily anticipating this particular Everdark version for a while, and it's sure to be something to see.

Tricephalos is already great and the Fissure in the Fog is probably the best spectacle boss of the original lineup, so I'm optimistic about them. That said, I'm personally most excited about Everdark Augur – not because Augur is my favorite boss, but precisely because it's my least favorite of the bunch. It's barely a boss fight at all, in my experience. It's profoundly nonthreatening. Remarkably passive. Impressively boring.

Augur is a cloud that can barely be asked to attack you, so while it certainly isn't a difficult fight, I think it's the one with the most room for improvement as an Everdark Nightlord. It would be like releasing a Giga Pinwheel in Dark Souls. Just do something already.

I wasn't a big fan of the duo bug boss either – and I still don't love its downtime and fixation on area denial, frankly – but it's a heck of a lot more stimulating than Augur, and I actually liked its Everdark version a fair bit more. Come on, Everdark Augur. Learn a new attack. Do literally anything memorable; it'd be a huge improvement.

