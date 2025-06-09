A new Netflix crime thriller series is climbing the streamer's charts, but you probably haven't heard of it

New crime thriller series The Survivors is climbing the Netflix charts, but it's slipped under the radar. Arriving on the streamer with seemingly little fanfare, the show doesn't even have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet from either audience or critics.

Since the show was released this past Friday (June 6), however, it's hit the top 10 worldwide and reached number four in the US, number three in the UK, number two in Australia and Ireland, and it's even hit the number one spot in Argentina and Venezuela (per FlixPatrol).

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power star Charlie Vickers plays Kieran, who returns to his hometown in Tasmania 15 years after the natural disaster that killed three people in his life. As if dealing with his past wasn't difficult enough, the local community is thrown into turmoil again when a young woman is murdered, and past secrets threaten to be thrown into focus again.

The six-part miniseries is based on the novel of the same name by Jane Harper. Her debut novel was adapted into the 2021 movie The Dry, starring Eric Bana and Genevieve O'Reilly, and a sequel based on her follow-up novel followed in 2024.

Tony Ayres is on board as showrunner, and the cast also includes Shannon Berry, Yerin Ha, Robyn Malcolm, Damien Garvey, Catherine McClements, and Don Hany.

All episodes of The Survivors are available to stream now on Netflix. For more, check out our guide to the other best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies to add to your watchlist.