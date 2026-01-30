Sugar season 2 announces release date with The Flash star joining Colin Farrell in the cast

Colin Farrell's detective show Sugar is coming back really soon, as Apple TV just confirmed that season 2 will release on June 19. With eight new episodes set to arrive on streaming over the summer, the show will feature Farrell's LA-based Private Investigator as he takes on a new case.

In the first season, viewers followed John Sugar as he solved the disappearance of the beloved granddaughter of a big Hollywood producer, and unearthed some dark truths in the process. We won't reveal more than that for those who still have to catch up with the first season, as it features a huge plot twist that blends crime thriller and science fiction.

The new season will see the detective returning to investigate a new case, "tracking the troubled older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer as his search for his beloved missing sister continues", according to the official synopsis. "As the investigation expands into a city-wide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question – how far will he go to do what’s right?"

