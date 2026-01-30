Sugar season 2 announces release date with The Flash star joining Colin Farrell in the cast

Colin Farrell's detective show Sugar is coming back really soon, as Apple TV just confirmed that season 2 will release on June 19. With eight new episodes set to arrive on streaming over the summer, the show will feature Farrell's LA-based Private Investigator as he takes on a new case.

In the first season, viewers followed John Sugar as he solved the disappearance of the beloved granddaughter of a big Hollywood producer, and unearthed some dark truths in the process. We won't reveal more than that for those who still have to catch up with the first season, as it features a huge plot twist that blends crime thriller and science fiction.

The new season will see the detective returning to investigate a new case, "tracking the troubled older brother of an up-and-coming local boxer as his search for his beloved missing sister continues", according to the official synopsis. "As the investigation expands into a city-wide conspiracy with sinister intentions, Sugar must reckon with himself to answer the question – how far will he go to do what’s right?"

Joining Farrell in the cast for season 2 are Pachinko star Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly and The Flash's Sasha Calle, with Shea Whigham as a guest star. Sam Catlin is the showrunner of the season, with the show created by Mark Protosevich.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ in an exclusive interview ahead of the first season in 2024, Farrell admitted he was surprised by the script. "My first reaction was that it was just a little bit different," he said. "I hadn't had the opportunity to read anything like it ever. The character was felt quite unique in that it was obviously exploring the noir genre as a whole. The piece, the narrative, the style of it, the fact that it was set in Los Angeles, the world that explores the idea that the central character was a private detective."

"But there was this kind of innocence to John Sugar as much as he at times gets embroiled in violence, he has a disdain for violence and as much as he's been exposed to some of the darker aspects of the human experience through trafficking and kidnapping, he has this kind of unbridled sense of hope and belief in the goodness of human beings, which I thought was really quite sweet and engaging."

Sugar is set to hit Apple TV Plus on June 19. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2026 and beyond.