Final trailer lands for upcoming true crime series based on America's most terrifying killer, and it looks much scarier than Netflix's Monster

Based on one of America's most prolific and downright evil killers, new true crime drama series Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy is now available to stream, and if the final trailer isn't enough to persuade you to tune in, we don't know what will.

The new video opens with serial killer John Wayne Gacy, played by Severance star Michael Chernus, making his confession. But what is most striking is how uncanny Chernus is as the murderer, both in appearance and voice. The rest of the clip shows the police uncover Gacy's horrendous crimes and discover what's under his house.

However, differing from the first trailer, this clip goes deeper into Gacy's psyche and how he was able to balance his double life as a community figure and a monster. "There's really four Gacys," says Chernus, "John the contractor, John the politician, John the clown. And then there's the other guy." Watch the new trailer below.

Set in Chicago, 1978, Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy takes a closer look at the twisted and very real case of American serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who violated, tortured, and murdered at least thirty-three young men and boys. According to Peacock, the series will answer just how he was able to get away with it for so long due to systemic failures and him appearing as a 'nice guy' who even volunteered to entertain sick kids...while dressed as a clown.

Alongside Chernus, the eight-episode limited series also features The Last of Us star Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, and Marin Ireland. Patrick Macmanus penned the script and serves as showrunner.

Gacy's story will only run for one season as Devil Disguise has already been greenlit for a second season focusing on serial killer Richard Ramirez, aka The Night Stalker, as reported by Variety. Ramirez terrorized Southern California in the mid-'80s and is believed to have killed at least 15 people. However, because the killer's victims varied in age and gender, it is not known just how many lives he took.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy is available to stream on Peacock in the US, while a UK release date has yet to be announced.